 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News