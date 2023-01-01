It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
