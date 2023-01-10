Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.