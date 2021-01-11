Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outd…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.1. A 19-degree lo…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wi…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variab…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.44. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.75. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's lo…