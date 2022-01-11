Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
