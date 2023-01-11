 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

