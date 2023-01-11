It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will se…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 9 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloud…
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.