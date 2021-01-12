 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News