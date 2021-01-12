Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outd…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.1. A 19-degree lo…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variab…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.44. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.75. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.11. We'll see a low tem…