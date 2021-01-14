It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
