 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News