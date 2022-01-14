Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.