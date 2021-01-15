Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.73. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.