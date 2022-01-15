Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.