Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.