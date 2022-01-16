 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News