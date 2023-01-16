Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux Cit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect per…