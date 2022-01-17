Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.