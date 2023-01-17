It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It's li…
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area wi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect per…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux Cit…