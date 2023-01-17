Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.