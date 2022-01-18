Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.