It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It's li…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux Cit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds …