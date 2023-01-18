 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

