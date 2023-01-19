It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
