Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.