It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.