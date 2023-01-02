Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.