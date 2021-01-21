Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.73. 22 degrees is…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.67…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.64. 22 degrees is today…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. The …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …