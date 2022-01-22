Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
