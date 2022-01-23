Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.