Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
