Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.