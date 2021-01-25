Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.27. 12 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.