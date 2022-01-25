It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. -2 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
