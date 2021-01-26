 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 12.49. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

