Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.