Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 21.34. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.