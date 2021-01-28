 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.57. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News