Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, wi…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will s…