Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

