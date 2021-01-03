It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.26. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
