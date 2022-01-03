Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.