Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for te…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds N…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good da…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Siou…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.