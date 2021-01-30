Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.