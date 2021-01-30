 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

