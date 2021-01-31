 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

