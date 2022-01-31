Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
