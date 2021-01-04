Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
