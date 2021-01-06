 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News