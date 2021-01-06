Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.