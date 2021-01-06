Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.