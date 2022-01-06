It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
