Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.