Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

