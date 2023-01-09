Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 18-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will se…