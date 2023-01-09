Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.