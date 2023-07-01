Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
