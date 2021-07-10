Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.