Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Toda…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degre…