Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
