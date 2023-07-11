Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
