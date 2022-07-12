Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
